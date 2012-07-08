* Business minister says banks failing to lend to small
firms
* Effects of quantitative easing not reaching companies
* Government to focus on credit boost announced in June
* Wants to see more competition in retail banking
By Tim Castle
LONDON, July 8 Banks are "throttling" the
recovery of Britain's economy by failing to lend small firms
desperate for loans, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on
Sunday.
Cable, a long-term critic of Britain's large banks, said the
government needed to focus on ensuring a 100 billion pound ($155
billion) credit boost announced in June reached companies that
needed loans to fund their expansion.
"Our leading banks are frankly throttling recovery by not
making business lending available, particularly to small-scale
companies," Cable told BBC television.
"That is where the real problem is, we now have to focus
single mindedly on that task, how to make sure that the
additional money gets into British business," he added.
Britain's largest banks are Barclays, Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Santander.
The country fell back into recession at the turn of this
year, adding to pressure on the coalition government to come up
with new ways to boost growth.
Cable said he had been visiting "super" companies in the
north of England. "(They) have got big export potential, got
orders, and they just cannot get a loan from the bank to finance
their exports and expansion. This is the issue we have to focus
on."
The Bank of England's programme of quantitative easing,
where it effectively prints money and buys government bonds in
the hope of stimulating extra investment in the economy, was not
working as well as it should, Cable said.
"Quantitative easing is necessary but not sufficient ...
There has been a breakdown in the mechanism, in the
transmission, it just does not get through to companies," he
added.
To reduce the cost of bank funding and encourage more
lending, the government said last month it would back 80 billion
pounds of new loans, with the Bank of England also providing
banks with 5 billion pound tranches of six-month liquidity.
A scandal over the rigging of a key interest rate has
reignited public anger over banks in Britain, which people blame
for sinking the economy into a recession from which the country
is struggling to emerge.
Parliament this week agreed to open an inquiry into banking
ethics after Barclays paid a 450 million pound fine
over the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate
(Libor), sparking fierce criticism of its culture and
risk-taking.
Cable said banks were holding back the growth of British
industry because of "their existing culture, which is frankly
anti-business, obsession with short-term trading profits, not
focusing on the long-term."
Banks, which are under pressure to rebuild their balance
sheets following the 2007-09 financial crisis, say many
companies are reluctant to borrow money in an uncertain economic
climate.
Cable was sympathetic to a proposal floated by Labour
opposition leader Ed Miliband on Sunday for Britain's big five
banks to sell 1,000 local branches to create two new competitors
on the high street.
"I want to see more competition. That's a good idea," Cable
said.
The government is already encouraging more entrants to the
British banking market, and plans a radical shakeup of the
sector, requiring banks to ring-fence their high-risk investment
operations from their retail operations.
The Bank of England last week launched a third round of
quantitative easing, saying it would buy 50 billion pounds of
government bonds to counter a slowdown in eurozone countries,
Britain's largest export market.
The central bank has bought 325 billion pounds of government
bonds to date, with the latest announcement taking this total to
375 billion pounds.