LONDON, July 25 British banks are acting too
slowly to pay compensation to firms that were mis-sold financial
products, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Thursday,
calling for swifter payouts and greater transparency.
Banks such as Barclays, HSBC, RBS
and Lloyds have been setting aside hundreds of millions
of pounds after regulators found they had been widely
mis-selling complex interest rate hedging products to small
businesses.
However, at a meeting with Financial Conduct Authority chief
Martin Wheatley on Wednesday, Cable said banks should handle
claims faster to help relieve pressure on struggling businesses.
"I am frustrated at the lack of progress on the mis-selling
of interest rates swaps," Cable said. "I meet many small
businesses as I travel round the country who have been afflicted
by this scandal and those who deserve compensation should not be
left waiting any longer."
The FCA agreed to publish regular updates on claims - data
which Cable said could be used to hold banks to account. The FCA
watchdog was created in April, marking the end of a 'light
touch' regulation system that failed to prevent a financial
crisis and several mis-selling scandals.