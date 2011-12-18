LONDON Dec 18 The British government will
give its full backing to a shake-up of the banking sector
proposed by the country's Independent Commission on Banking
(ICB), British Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Sunday.
"Our own financial services sector needs reform. Our big
banks were at the very centre of the financial crisis, what the
Europeans call Anglo-Saxon financial capitalism. It needs
reform," Liberal Democrat minister Cable told the BBC.
"That's why tomorrow the government is going to launch this
initiative on the banks accepting in full the Vickers
commission. We're going to proceed with the separation of the
banks, the casinos and the retail business lending parts of the
bank," he added.
In September, the ICB - headed by Oxford University academic
Sir John Vickers - said top British banks should "ring-fence" or
protect their retail banking operations from their riskier
investment banking arms, in order to protect taxpayers' better
in case of future financial crises.
It said banks should hold core capital of 10 percent, it
said, plus a further 7 to 10 percent of capital that can be in
the form of "bail-in" bonds - debt that can take a loss or
convert into equity to recapitalise a bank if it hits trouble.
There would also be limits to the extent to which a bank
could use money its retail arm for its investment banking
operations - a move that is set to increase funding costs for UK
banks.