LONDON, March 4 The British government still has "real concerns" about plans by EU countries to cap bankers' bonuses, a spokesman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday at which the plans are expected to be discussed, the spokesman said: "We continue to have real concerns on the proposals. We are in discussions with other member states." (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Osborn)