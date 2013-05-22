BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
LONDON May 22 Britain's financial regulator said it had finalised capital requirements for Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group and was comfortable with their plans.
The Prudential Regulation Authority said it would release more information when it had concluded discussions with all banks, including, where necessary, if banks need to take steps to meet any shortfalls.
Lloyds and RBS each said on Wednesday they did not need to issue more equity, and would meet extra capital needs by selling assets and through retained earnings and restructuring plans that are underway.
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."