LONDON Nov 29 Calling all senior, experienced
British bankers with a clean charge sheet and political nous.
There might be a chairmanship role awaiting.
With three of Britain's four major banks expected to hire
new chairmen - and they are all likely to be men - within the
next two years, headhunters and industry insiders say there is
an acute shortage of suitably qualified candidates.
Perhaps only six to 12 credible figures could fill the posts
likely to be on offer at Lloyds, Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland, making it tough to lure the
right person to positions which are crucial not just to the
banks themselves but the economy as a whole.
Lloyds is on the verge of appointing Norman Blackwell,
chairman of its Scottish Widows insurance arm, as its new
chairman, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
An ex management consultant with banking experience,
political contacts and free of scandal, Blackwell fits the bill.
But for the other banks, finding a virtuous industry veteran
is likely to prove difficult, particularly in the wake of the
financial crisis.
"There are probably less than a dozen individuals globally
that have the right experience to do it," John McFarlane, 66,
chairman of insurer Aviva, told Reuters. "I do think that
a chairman of a bank should ideally have relevant banking
experience because of the complexity involved."
McFarlane has been linked to the chairmanship of RBS, where
he was an independent director until 2012. But the former banker
said he was not interested.
INDUSTRY BACKGROUNDS
The dangers of employing a bank chairman without an industry
background have been highlighted by problems at the Co-op Bank,
a customer-owned lender which nearly collapsed due to property
losses during the tenure of Paul Flowers.
Flowers' banking experience amounted to four years working
as a cashier after leaving school. The Methodist reverend has
since become embroiled in a drugs scandal, days after an
embarrassing grilling in front of lawmakers at which he betrayed
a lack of understanding of some of the bank's key financial
numbers.
In the last few years, Britain's financial regulators have
sought bank chairmen with industry backgrounds, a trend that
will be accentuated following criticism of their role in
approving Flowers to be Co-op Bank chair in 2010.
Bank also often lack industry experience among their ranks
of non-executive directors (NEDs) who might be able to provide
backup to an underpowered chairman.
"The real issue is the lack of high quality NEDs," a senior
regulator said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Lloyds Chairman Win Bischoff, 72, said in a speech this
month that banks should ensure up to half of their independent
directors have industry expertise.
A Reuters analysis of the boards of Britain's biggest banks
has shown only a third of independent directors, excluding the
chairmen, have direct banking experience.
SANCTIONS AND QUALIFICATIONS
Banking expertise is not in short supply in Britain, a
country where the financial services industry employs over 1
million people and accounts for around 10 percent of economic
output.
Peter Hahn, a lecturer at London's Cass Business School,
said banks and headhunters did not cast the net wide enough when
looking for independent directors.
"They look at a very shallow pool," said Hahn, a former
banker. "The requirement seems to be largely based on your
experience of boards rather than (industry) expertise. Until we
can get over that and decide that your expertise is what matters
more, then we are going to have this problem."
An additional headache is trying to find someone untouched
by the welter of scandal that has led to some of the biggest
names in British banking being forced into taxpayer-funded
bailouts and left the sector nursing huge bills for misconduct.
Since the crisis, scrutiny of senior bankers has increased
with Britain preparing to introduce annual competency tests and
jail terms of up to seven years for reckless behavior.
Such restrictions could make it even tougher to source
chairmen and other independent directors.
"The more qualifications you require and the sanctions that
now hang over people, the harder it is going to be," said one
former bank board member, who declined to be named.
Barclays appointed City grandee David Walker as chairman
last year, when the bank was shaken by mass resignations
following its indictment by regulators over rate manipulation.
Walker, 73, is not expected to remain chairman beyond 2015.
Barclays said it had succession plans in place for all of its
senior executives.
"You're looking at a very narrow pool of people who have
real banking experience and seniority and are untainted," one
top London headhunter told Reuters.
POLITICAL KNOWLEDGE
Recruiters have got around the whiff of scandal when hiring
chief executives by looking overseas. RBS appointed New
Zealander Ross McEwan and Lloyds hired Portuguese banker Antonio
Horta Osorio as CEOs.
But candidates for chairmen roles are more likely to be
advanced in years and may be less likely to uproot.
For Britain's state-backed banks Lloyds and RBS, a knowledge
of British politics and regulation are also seen as key, making
overseas hires less likely.
Blackwell, who is set to replace Bischoff early next year,
headed up the then prime minister John Major's policy unit from
1995 to 1997 and is a Tory life peer
Philip Hampton, who has been chairman at RBS for nearly five
years, had previously said five to seven years was the typical
tenure. Industry sources say he is expected to relinquish his
role in the next 18 months, although one source with knowledge
of the matter emphasised his departure was not imminent. RBS
declined to comment.
Elsewhere, customer-owned lender Nationwide has said it is
looking for a successor for incumbent Geoffrey Howe, who will
retire in 2015.
Possible candidates for the RBS or Barclays positions given
their banking backgrounds include John Stewart, 64 chairman of
insurer Legal & General, Richard Broadbent, 60,
chairman of retailer Tesco and Donald Brydon, 68,
chairman of the Royal Mail. None of them could be
reached for comment.
John Nelson, 66, chairman of the Lloyd's of London
insurance market, and Gerry Grimstone, 64, chairman of insurer
Standard Life, both have banking backgrounds and are also
seen as contenders. They declined to comment.
Gus O'Donnell, 61, who was head of Britain's civil service,
is the one non-banker cited as a realistic candidate by industry
sources. He couldn't be reached for comment.
Martin Taylor, 61, a former CEO of Barclays in the 1990s,
had been linked to the Lloyds chairmanship, but said he was not
talking to anyone about a new job at the moment.
In an email to Reuters, Taylor said: "I am happy as an
external member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy
Committee, which both keeps me busy and pretty much rules out
dalliance with the financial sector."