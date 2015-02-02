* Free banking stifles innovation and competition -report
* Prospect of paying accounts still unpopular with Britons
* 1 in 2 customers would switch if upfront fees charged
* Nearly two-thirds say not prepared to pay upfront
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 2 British banks' practice of
offering free current or checking accounts for customers who
remain in credit is unsustainable and increases the risk of
future mis-selling scandals, a report by consultants PwC
argued on Monday.
Most major banks in Britain such as Lloyds and
Barclays offer free banking alongside paid-for accounts
providing perks such as travel and mobile phone insurance.
But the policy remains controversial and some politicians,
regulators and bankers have called for it to end, so banks don't
try to squeeze profits from customers elsewhere. They say ending
it would make charges more transparent and improve competition
and levels of service.
Steve Davies, retail banking leader at PwC, said current
accounts were not as free as they seemed.
"UK current accounts are not free at all and are paid for
through overdraft charges, penalty fees and uncompetitive or
zero rates of interest," said Davies.
"The free banking model stifles innovation and competition,"
Davies added, noting it also made it difficult for new entrants
whose presence many see as vital to increase competition.
"It requires new challenger banks to achieve scale very
quickly if they are to survive and it fails to reward banks that
come up with new ideas as costs cannot be recovered," he said.
The report, based on a survey of over 2,000 people, showed a
majority were aware accounts appearing free can carry hidden
charges. However, one in two said they would be likely to change
banks if an upfront fee was introduced instead.
Nearly two-thirds said they were not prepared to pay
anything up front and 27 percent said they would not pay more
than 10 pounds ($15) a month.
The issue is already being looked at by Britain's
competition watchdog, which is considering whether banks should
charge customers for holding their personal current accounts as
part of a wider inquiry into the industry.
Andrew Bailey, head of the Bank of England's Prudential
Regulation Authority, has called free banking a "dangerous
myth", while some senior bankers also want it to end.
However, the boss of Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank,
said in November free banking should remain and authorities
should not impose charges as part of attempts to shake up the
market.
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)