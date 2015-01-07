LONDON Jan 7 Britain's financial regulator has granted a new banking licence to Charter Savings Bank, which will launch early this year, offering online savings products.

The bank has been set up by Charter Court Financial Services, a business that was founded in 2008 and offers home loans and savings products.

The regulator last year made it easier for new banks to launch, cutting the length of time it takes to apply for a banking licence and lowering the amount of capital new banks must hold. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)