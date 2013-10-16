LONDON Oct 16 Britain's possible relaxation of
rules for Chinese banks wanting to set up in London was called
into question on Wednesday by the chairman of an influential
parliamentary committee that scrutinises the country's finance
ministry.
Lawmaker Andrew Tyrie wrote to the Prudential Regulation
Authority - part of the Bank of England - to check it had been
properly consulted about Tuesday's announcement of steps to
boost Britain's role as an offshore hub for trading in China's
currency and bonds.
"Clarity is needed about whether conditions have been
attached and whether such conditions constitute a change in
policy," Tyrie said in the open letter sent to media.
"I would be grateful for an assurance that any change is not
specific to a particular country and that you were not put under
any undue pressure to agree to something about which you may
have had concerns."
Finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that the PRA
would start talks with Chinese banks seeking to set up wholesale
banking branches in what could represent an easing of
regulations imposed after the financial crisis.
A Bank of England spokesman said the central bank would
respond to the letter in due course.
(Reporting by William James and Steve Slater; editing by
William Schomberg)