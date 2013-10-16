(Changes tense in penultimate paragraph to make clear decision
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's possible relaxation of
rules for Chinese banks wanting to set up in London was called
into question on Wednesday by the chairman of an influential
parliamentary committee that scrutinises the country's finance
ministry.
Lawmaker Andrew Tyrie wrote to the Prudential Regulation
Authority - part of the Bank of England - to check it had been
properly consulted about Tuesday's announcement of steps to
boost Britain's role as an offshore hub for trading in China's
currency and bonds.
"Clarity is needed about whether conditions have been
attached and whether such conditions constitute a change in
policy," Tyrie said in the open letter sent to media.
"I would be grateful for an assurance that any change is not
specific to a particular country and that you were not put under
any undue pressure to agree to something about which you may
have had concerns."
Finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that the PRA
would start talks with Chinese banks seeking to set up wholesale
banking branches in what could represent an easing of
regulations imposed after the financial crisis.
Chinese banks were reported to have complained last year
that rules imposing tight standards on capital and liquidity
made it hard to operate in Britain, prompting them to move much
of their business to Luxembourg.
Since the financial crisis, Britain has required most
overseas banks to set up their UK operations as subsidiaries
rather than branches, thereby providing greater protection for
depositors and taxpayers.
Subsidiaries have to comply with tight standards on capital
and liquidity, while branches are treated as extensions of the
overseas bank, leaving the British regulator with limited
control.
A Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday the PRA was an
independent body and the decision to begin discussions with
Chinese banks had been taken independently.
A Bank of England spokesman said the central bank would
respond to Tyrie's letter in due course.
