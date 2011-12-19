LONDON Dec 19 Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg is set to warn British banks that there will be no let-up
in the government's tough stance on bonuses in a speech on
Monday.
Public anger about the size of bonuses paid in Britain's
powerful financial sector has remained high in the wake of the
credit crisis, which saw taxpayers' money used to bail out and
rescue several leading British banks.
According to the text of Clegg's speech, the British
government is resolved to renew efforts to clamp down on
excessive bonus payments to top executives of bailed-out banks
such as Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.
"On the eve of bonus season, let no one be in doubt about
our determination to use our clout as the major shareholder in
these banks to block any irresponsible payments, or any rewards
for failure," Clegg will tell the think-tank Demos.
The coalition government, which struck a deal with British
banks earlier this year to rein in pay and increase their
lending to companies, stepped up its pressure on remuneration in
the banking sector this month when it proposed greater
disclosure on pay from next year.
Analysts expect British banking bonuses to fall by nearly 40
percent this year, reflecting a slump in revenues as the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis weighs on stock and bond markets.
As a result of the bailout of troubled banks, which cost
British taxpayers 66 billion pounds ($102.5 billion), the state
owns 83 percent of RBS and 40 percent of Lloyds.