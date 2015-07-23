LONDON, July 23 Britain's financial regulator said it will introduce new measures to make it easier for customers to switch cash savings accounts to different banks following a review of competition in the industry.

The Financial Conduct Authority also said it will introduce a series of new rules that will force firms to provide clear information on the interest rates on their cash savings products as well as clearly alerting consumers to changes in interest rates or the end of an introductory rate.

The regulator is also working with the industry to allow customers to switch most tax-free savings accounts within seven days from January 2017

The measures come in response to a review by the FCA of competition in the savings account market in Britain, which is worth around 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion). The review found competition was not working as effectively as it could do.

"Consumers should expect the information they need to shop around to be clear and easy to understand. When they wish to move accounts they should be able to do so with the minimum of fuss," said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the FCA.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is conducting a separate investigation into competition in the market for personal current accounts and small business banking services.

Britain's biggest four banks -- Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC control three-quarters of the personal current account market and lawmakers want to see more competition. ($1 = 0.6405 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)