LONDON, April 13 Investment banks should do more
to encourage competition and fairer treatment of customers,
Britain's financial watchdog said, proposing changes to help
firms to make informed choices about the banks they use.
In an interim market study published on Wednesday, the
Financial Conduct Authority called for an end to certain
contractual clauses that could limit clients' choice of
financial services providers in future transactions, such as
initial public offerings on the stock market.
"These markets are a cornerstone of the real economy,
helping companies raise capital for investment and expansion,"
Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the
FCA, said in the statement.
"Our study shows that many investment and corporate banking
clients are getting a service they want, but we have also
identified some areas where improvements could be made."
The potentially anti-competitive practices flagged by the
FCA included cross-selling, which it said could make it harder
for banks that do not offer lending facilities to compete for
other banking services, the FCA said.
It also said it found evidence that some banks might try to
reward favoured investor clients when allocating shares in an
IPO, and said it would carry out supervisory work "with a
targeted group of banks" to understand how potential conflicts
of interest are managed.
In the study, the FCA also highlighted concerns that league
tables on investment and corporate banking services may be
unreliable and could distort clients' decision making.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane
Merriman)