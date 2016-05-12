LONDON May 12 Britain's competition watchdog
will say on May 17 how it wants to change high street banking
when it publishes provisional recommendations from a protracted
three-year investigation.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking at
personal accounts and small business banking in a sector
dominated by the Big Four: HSBC, Barclays,
Lloyds, and RBS.
The investigation was launched in June 2013 and its
provisional findings and recommendations will be published at
0600 GMT on Tuesday.
The watchdog has already ruled out ending free in-credit
banking, disappointing some lawmakers and consumer lobby Which?.
Instead has been considering "remedies" such as a cap on
fees and making it easier to switch lenders
New "challenger" banks will look to see if the CMA will
propose any measures that would make it easier for them to win
market share from the Big Four.
The government and regulator is pressing for more
competition in the sector.
