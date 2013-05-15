* OFT says branch sales, 7 day switching may up competition
* OFT says will consider issue again by 2015
* OFT notes significant reduction in overdraft charges
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 15 Britain's biggest banks were
spared a full-blown inquiry into the personal current account
market after the consumer watchdog said changes already being
implemented could stimulate competition in the industry.
The Office of Fair Trading decided not to refer the industry
to the Competition Commission for the time being, highlighting
new rules being implemented to make it easier for customers to
switch accounts and branch sales by state-backed Lloyds Banking
Group and RBS which will create new banks.
Britain's 'Big 4' lenders - Lloyds, RBS, Barclays,
and HSBC - control about three quarters of the current
account market, worth about 9 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) per
year, and lawmakers are keen to encourage greater competition.
The OFT said on Wednesday it still had significant concerns
about the market and would consider again whether there were
grounds for a competition inquiry in 2015 at the latest.
However, it noted that there had been a significant reduction in
overdraft charges since a previous study in 2008.
To avoid a new inquiry, the OFT wants banks to be more
customer-focused and for customers to be better informed and to
have a greater choice of banks to choose from. The OFT also
wants it to be easier for new banks to enter the industry.
A committee of British lawmakers, tasked with recommending
measures to improve banking standards, is expected to put
competition at the heart of its proposal when it publishes its
final report next month.
In September, new measures will be introduced giving banks a
strict seven-day deadline to enable customers to move to a rival
bank should they wish to do so. Customers have traditionally
been reluctant to move because of the complications involved.
In addition, start-up banks in Britain will not need as much
capital as their established rivals from next April.
Competition will also be heightened through the creation of
two new banks as a result of branch sales which state-backed RBS
and Lloyds must make as a condition of European regulators
granting approval for their taxpayer-funded bailouts in 2008.
Lloyds is preparing a stock market listing of 630 branches,
which will be rebranded under the TSB banner, last seen on the
British high street in the early 1990s.
RBS has similar plans for 312 branches, which will be
renamed Williams & Glyn's, a name not seen since the 1980s,
prior to a stock market flotation next year.
Many Britons were disillusioned with their banks in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and distrust of the
industry heightened following scandals such as the rigging of
benchmark interest rates and the mis-selling of loan insurance.
Metro Bank became the first new high street lender for more
than a century when it launched in 2010. Other challengers such
as Virgin Money and retailer Marks & Spencer have also
emerged.