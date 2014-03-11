* Watchdog will decide whether to launch full probe later in
year
* OFT says SMEs may not be getting best deal from banks
* UK finance ministry 'determined to increase competition'
* Big 5 lenders account for three-quarters of SME lending
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 11 Britain's new competition
watchdog will decide later this year whether to launch a
full-blown investigation into the services provided by banks to
small businesses, the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said.
The OFT raised concerns that lending to small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is dominated by a small number
of major banks, that it is too difficult for new banks to enter
the industry and that it is hard for small firms to
differentiate between lenders.
"A concern is that these factors, in combination, may reduce
the incentive for providers to compete on price, invest in
service delivery and quality or innovate, which may mean that
SMEs do not get the best deal for their banking provider," the
OFT said in a statement on Tuesday.
Britain's biggest five banks - Royal Bank of Scotland
, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC
and Santander UK - account for around
three-quarters of lending to small businesses and lawmakers are
keen for challengers to emerge to break their dominance.
Total borrowing by UK SMEs at the end of 2013 was 112
billion pounds ($186 billion), according to the British Bankers
Association (BBA).
"The government is determined to support increased
competition and new entrants in the banking system, to deliver
better results for consumers and businesses," a spokesman for
Britain's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
A new body - the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) -
is being created by combining the OFT and Competition Commission
and will monitor competition issues in Britain from April.
The OFT said that the new watchdog will assess concerns over
banking services to SMEs as part of a wider examination of
competition in retail banking. It will then decide whether to
launch a broader investigation.
Labour leader Ed Miliband has said he will instruct the CMA
to produce a report on how to limit the market share of big
banks and encourage new competitors should Labour win the next
election in 2015.
New entrants such as Aldermore and Shawbrook have already
begun to surface in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis,
looking to fill a gap as the big banks focus on shrinking their
balance sheets and building up capital reserves to meet new
regulations.
"It would be helpful if there was greater communication from
the government and regulators to ensure that SMEs understand
that there are alternatives in the banking sector," Aldermore's
Commercial Director Mark Stephens said on Tuesday.
The BBA, a lobby group, said its members were in favour of
competition and would work to make sure customers got the best
treatment possible.