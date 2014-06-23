* Banks call for level capital playing field for newcomers
* Newcomers should have cheaper access to payments system
* Local authorities should place deposits with new banks
* Regulation should be proportionate to size of bank
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 23 Britain should relax rules for
new banks to enable them to compete on a level footing with
established lenders and stimulate competition in the industry,
the country's banking lobby group said on Monday.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) wants capital
requirements for new banks to be less onerous and levels of
regulation more proportionate to the size of the institution. It
also recommended the industry's payments system be cheaper to
access by new banks and that local authorities and government
departments be encouraged to place deposits with them.
Banking reform is high on the agenda of Britain's political
parties in the run-up to the 2015 election and many lawmakers
say a lack of competition contributed to some of the scandals
that have hit banks in recent years and fanned public anger.
They include the mis-selling of loan insurance, Britain's
most expensive consumer scandal, which has so far cost banks
more than 20 billion pounds ($34 billion) in compensation.
Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband has said he will
consider limiting the market share of big banks should his party
come to power.
The government last year gave Britain's Prudential
Regulation Authority, which monitors the safety and soundness of
banks, a secondary objective to stimulate competition within the
industry, while Britain's new competition watchdog is
considering investigating the industry. [ID::nL6N0M83HX]
Lawmakers are keen for new banks to break the dominance of
Britain's "Big Five" of Lloyds, HSBC, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Santander UK
which account for more than three-quarters of lending.
The BBA's director of strategy, James Barty, said ministers
and regulators should implement plans to support competition
within banking and encourage new banks to set up and grow.
"The best way to promote competition is by creating a more
level playing field for players of all shapes and size. It's
vital that we don't treat all banking markets as the same and
introduce rules, regulations and costs that smother changes that
are already driving competition," he said on Monday.
RISK
Britain's regulator unveiled sweeping changes last year and
is expected to add more elements over the next year to help
reduce barriers to entry. It has reduced the amount of time it
takes an applicant to be granted a bank licence to within six
months from a year or more previously. About 20 applications
are currently being assessed.
The regulator has also said capital requirements will be
lighter for the first three to five years as long as a new bank
can show deposits are insured and they are set up with full
recovery and resolution plans set out in case they hit trouble.
Metro Bank became the first new high street lender to emerge
for over 100 years when it was granted a bank licence in 2010.
TSB, which was last week spun off from Lloyds, has emerged
as a credible challenger with 4.5 million customers, while
Virgin Money, owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson and
U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross is expanding and will offer
personal current accounts later this year.
Retailer Tesco's banking arm has also launched
current accounts while other new challengers, such as Aldermore
and Shawbrook, have also opened for business, focused on small
business lending.
Barty said challenger banks still have to put up more
capital on the same type of loans than the biggest high street
lenders do. Big banks have an advantage because they use
internal models which reduce the capital they need to set aside
for loans based on their past history. New banks have to treat
all loans in the same way, meaning they have to hold more
capital against less risky lending such as low loan-to-value and
low loan-to-income mortgages than their larger rivals.
"What it basically forces the challengers to do is go up the
risk curve. If you want to have a level playing field for
challengers you need to do something in that area," he said.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pravin Char)