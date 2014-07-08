LONDON, July 8 Britain's biggest banks are able
to pay lower interest rates to customers that have stayed with
the same account for a number of years because many consumers do
not shop around, Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority said that Britain's biggest
personal current account providers are able to attract a large
proportion of easy-access deposits despite on average offering
lower rates than smaller competitors.
The regulator is calling for views from the industry
following the publication of an interim report into the
effectiveness of competition in the cash savings market.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)