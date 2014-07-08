* UK opposition Labour has called for caps on market share
* Banks say move would lead to 'banking for the few'
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 8 Plans by Britain's opposition
Labour party to limit the market share of individual banks could
leave some customers without banking services, the head of the
British Bankers' Association (BBA) said.
Labour wants to inject more competition into banking by
creating two new banks and imposing a cap on the share of
personal banking and small business lending any single
institution can have.
The BBA's Chief Executive Anthony Browne said that would
undermine the service that banks currently offer.
"We should be encouraging banks to take on new customers not
demanding that they dream up new ways of losing them," Browne,
speaking to bankers at a dinner in the City of London, said.
"It doesn't take a genius to see where that could lead -
worse customer service, and a focus on the customers who can pay
the most. Banking for the few, not the many. A measure aimed at
promoting competition will instead stifle it."
Politicians from all parties want challengers to emerge to
break the dominance of Britain's biggest five banks - Lloyds
Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
, HSBC and Santander UK - which
account for more than three-quarters of lending to individuals
and small businesses.
The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority said
on Monday that more than 25 potential banking applicants had
been interviewed and five new banks had been approved since
rules for new challengers were eased last year.
Browne also said regulatory uncertainty was leading banks to
withdraw from emerging markets. He said the demands placed on
banks to know their customer's customer, even in countries where
such records are not routinely kept, left them with little
choice but to terminate relationships or risk big fines.
