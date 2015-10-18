(Repeats story first filed on Oct. 16)
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's competition watchdog is
likely to call for bank charges to be made clearer when it
publishes the findings of an investigation into the industry
next week, banking sources say.
The Competition & Markets Authority has been investigating
the market for personal current accounts and small business
banking services since November last year and is due to publish
its provisional recommendations next Thursday.
Lawmakers and regulators are keen to break the dominance of
Britain's 'big 5' banks -- Lloyds, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and the
British arm of Spain's Santander -- which control 85
percent of the personal current account market and provide more
than 9 out of 10 loans to small businesses.
However, the watchdog is expected to resist calls for big
banks such as Lloyds and RBS to be broken up and will instead
focus on pricing and measures to encourage switching between
lenders and make it easier for new banks to compete.
Executives at so-called "challenger" banks have this week
called for changes in the way banks charge for services.
TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester said banks should be
required to tell customers how much they've paid for their
banking services each month.
Pester said TSB's internal research had suggested British
banks make between 7 billion and 8 billion pounds ($11-12
billion) each year from personal current accounts even though
accounts are presented to customers as "free" and without
monthly fees.
The banks make money because interest rates on personal
current accounts are often lower than the levels offered with
savings accounts or the benchmark rate set by the Bank of
England. Customers are also charged for going overdrawn without
permission and for making certain transactions.
"There is a myth of it being free which is about making
customers feel they don't need to switch. I don't understand how
something that is free generates 7 to 8 billion pounds a year,"
Pester told Reuters.
FEES CAPPED?
Virgin Money Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Ghadia told Reuters
so-called "free banking" distorts the marketplace but questioned
whether there would be the political appetite to take it away.
Industry experts agree that such a move might prove
unpalatable for politicians.
"MPs might have to explain to their lower middle income
constituents why they now have to find around 50-120 pounds per
annum to pay for a current account that for most part has been
fee-free for decades," said Peter Hahn, senior lecturer in
finance at Cass Business School.
Banking sources say the CMA could recommend a cap on the
fees that banks can charge but such a move would not be popular
with new banks.
"To me that plays right into the hands of the big banks,"
said Pester. "They're sitting on millions of customers and what
better way for them to reinforce their position by being able to
charge those customers a certain amount a month."
The watchdog has examined the possibility of enabling
customers to switch banks while keeping the same account number
and whether rules allowing customers to switch banks within 7
working days have been effective, the sources said.
The CMA has also reviewed competition in small business
banking. Many small firms find it hard to move banks because
they cannot take overdraft facilities with them to a new lender.
The findings could look at ways to make that easier.
($1 = 0.6475 pounds)
