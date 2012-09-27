LONDON, Sept 27 Customer complaints to British
banks and insurers rose by nearly two thirds in the first half
of 2012, reflecting a growing consumer backlash over mis-sold
loan insurance, the country's financial regulator said on
Thursday.
The total number of complaints rose by 59 percent, largely
driven by grievances over so-called payment protection
insurance, which were up 129 percent, the Financial Services
Authority said.
Britain's banks have set aside 8.8 billion pounds ($14.21
billion) to compensate customers who were mis-sold PPI, designed
to keep up loan repayments in the event of a loss of income.
Some banks sold the insurance alongside loans without
informing customers they were buying it, or sold it to
self-employed people who would not have been eligible to claim.
Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest retail
bank, received 860,000 complaints, an increase of 146 percent,
topping a list of the country's five major lender.