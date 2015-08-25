LONDON Aug 25 Complaints about Britain's
financial firms rose eight percent in the first half of this
year after a jump in new cases about packaged bank accounts, the
industry's watchdog said on Tuesday.
Packaged bank accounts offer a range of additional services
-- such as insurance policies, better deals on savings accounts
or loans, and other perks in exchange for a monthly fee.
Three major banks -- Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and Lloyds -- have set aside 732 million
pounds ($1.16 billion) between them to compensate customers for
possible mis-sold packaged accounts, raising concern it could
build into another big compensation problem for the industry.
New complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI)
products in the six months to the end of June totalled 94,091,
down 10 percent from the previous six months but still
accounting for 55 percent of all cases, the Financial Ombudsman
Service said.
There was a 45 percent jump in the number of complaints
about financial products other than PPI, mainly due to more
complaints about packaged bank account brought by claims
management companies, the ombudsman said.
That took total new complaints in the six months to 173,994,
up from 161,649 in the July-December 2014 period.
Some 57 percent of complaints were upheld in the consumer's
favour, the ombudsman said.
Banks have set aside more than 28 billion pounds in
compensation for PPI mis-selling, including 13.4 billion by
Lloyds Banking Group alone, making it by far the
costliest scandal to hit the industry. The number of claims is
slowing, but not as fast as banks had expected.
Firms that were set up to claim and process PPI cases have
now switched to claiming on packaged accounts.
($1 = 0.6338 pounds)
