* Complaints fall 500,000 vs previous 6 months-watchdog
* Banks deal with 92 pct of complaints within 8 wks
* Some 51 percent of complaints upheld
* 2.55 bln stg paid out in compensation
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 16 Complaints against British banks
fell sharply in the first half of the year and the sector dealt
with customer concerns more quickly, Britain's financial
regulator said on Wednesday.
The findings show the banks grappling with scandals such as
mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), whose bill industry
executives fear could rise to 20 billion pounds ($32 billion),
though the flow of customer complaints remains high.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it received 2.9
million complaints in the first half of 2013 - mainly about the
banks as opposed to other parts of the financial services sector
- compared with 3.4 million in the previous six months.
Some 51 percent of complaints were upheld and 2.55 billion
pounds was paid out in compensation, the regulator said, while
92 percent of complaints were dealt with within eight weeks of
being made, the highest percentage since the regulator began
publishing the data in 2006.
"We expect firms to put their customers at the heart of
their business - an important part of this is the way they
handle customer complaints," said FCA Chief Executive Martin
Wheatley.
Barclays received 370,733 gripes about its
services, the most of any bank. However, that was down 11
percent on the previous six months. The next highest was Lloyds
TSB, which received 253,735 complaints, although that
was down 27 percent.
In total, 61 percent of complaints across the industry
related to the mis-selling of insurance on loans and mortgages,
known as payment protection insurance or PPI.
Banks have so far set aside 16 billion pounds to compensate
customers mis-sold PPI in what is the most expensive consumer
scandal ever in Britain.