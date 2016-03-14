LONDON, March 14 Britain's financial regulator and finance ministry said on Monday there was a "clear need" for regulatory intervention to improve how people obtain financial advice.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Britain's finance ministry have reviewed how less well off consumers can get better financial advice, such as on saving for their retirement.

The review, known as the financial advice market review or FAMR, calls on the government to allow consumers to access a small part of their pension pot to redeem against the cost of pre-retirement advice.

Britain has brought in reforms allowing people over 55 years old to cash in their pension pots as part of efforts to widen choice in retirement savings.

The review also recommends that the FCA sets up a unit to help firms develop automated advice, also known as "robo" advice. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)