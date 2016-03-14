LONDON, March 14 Britain's financial regulator
and finance ministry said on Monday there was a "clear need" for
regulatory intervention to improve how people obtain financial
advice.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Britain's finance
ministry have reviewed how less well off consumers can get
better financial advice, such as on saving for their retirement.
The review, known as the financial advice market review or
FAMR, calls on the government to allow consumers to access a
small part of their pension pot to redeem against the cost of
pre-retirement advice.
Britain has brought in reforms allowing people over 55 years
old to cash in their pension pots as part of efforts to widen
choice in retirement savings.
The review also recommends that the FCA sets up a unit to
help firms develop automated advice, also known as "robo"
advice.
