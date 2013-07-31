LONDON, July 31 Four British consumer and
business bodies have taken legal steps that could compel the
regulator to take swift action to end scams after years of
financial product mis-selling.
In a bid to end the litany of mis-selling which stretches
back to the 1980s with pensions and home loans, Britain's
finance ministry said on Wednesday that four bodies have applied
for "super complainant" status.
This means that if they collate enough documented evidence
that consumers of financial services are being ripped off, the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator must say within 90
days what action, if any, it will take.
Banks have paid over 10 billion pounds ($15.26 billion) in
compensation so far for selling unsuitable loan insurance, a
mounting bill that forced Barclays on Tuesday to
announce plans to replenish its capital buffer.
One of the applicants for super complainant status, the
Federation of Small Businesses, is representing companies who
believe they were mis-sold interest rate protection by banks.
The FCA replaced the Financial Services Authority in April,
which was scrapped partly because of mis-selling scandals. The
FCA has a remit to protect consumers with its powers to ban
products.
"By giving certain consumer and business groups the ability
to make 'super-complaints' to the new regulator, the Financial
Conduct Authority, we can all help to tackle bad practice more
rapidly and robustly than before," UK financial services
minister Greg Clark said in a statement.
The other three bodies are the Citizens Advice Bureau,
consumers association Which?, and Consumer Council Northern
Ireland. Others are expected and a decision on who will be
granted super complainant status will be taken later this year.
Britain passed a law in 2012 making it possible for consumer
bodies to become super complainants and called in March for
applicants.