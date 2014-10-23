* No evidence of political interference in branch sale -MPs
* MPs call for role of KPMG, regulator to be examined
* MPs say Co-op Bank's past leadership to blame for problems
* KPMG says it provided robust audits of the bank
* Co-op Bank says significant progress made in last year
(Recasts, adds comment from several parties)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 23 The former bosses of Britain's
Co-operative Bank are to blame for the lender's
near-demise last year, a committee of lawmakers said, in a
report which also questioned the role played by regulators and
auditors KPMG.
The 123-page report from the UK parliament's Treasury Select
Committee examined the Co-op bank's aborted attempt to buy
hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group last
year. It found that the attempted purchase, which preceded a
crisis at the lender, had not been pushed by politicians.
The report pointed instead to failings within the bank
itself, including a governance structure which, it said, was
until last year "entirely inadequate for a bank of any size".
The Co-op bank fell under the control of bondholders last
year when a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall
was identified, shortly after its attempt to buy the 631
branches from Lloyds collapsed.
"Each of the backstops -- Co-op Bank itself, KPMG as its
auditor, and the FSA as its regulator - failed to uncover the
bank's capital shortfall until it was too late," the committee's
chairman Andrew Tyrie, a Conservative lawmaker, said.
"Each had a hand in this sorry tale. But by far the biggest
responsibility lies with the Co-op Bank's leadership."
The lender, which has 4.7 million customers, hit trouble
after racking up big losses on commercial property, much of
which was acquired through its 2009 takeover of the Britannia
Building Society.
The Treasury committee recommended that investigations into
Co-op Bank's failings by Britain's finance ministry and the
Financial Reporting Council (FRC) should focus on the role of
Co-op Bank's auditor, KPMG, and Britain's financial regulator.
Tyrie said the FRC's investigation should focus on why toxic
assets sitting on the bank's books were not discovered earlier.
"Co-op Bank's huge losses on the Britannia assets remained
uncovered for years despite numerous audits by KPMG. The FRC's
investigation needs to find out how something so important came
to be overlooked," he said.
KPMG said in response that it was co-operating fully with
the FRC's investigation.
"As the former auditor to the bank, we believe that we have
provided robust audits which challenged the judgements and
disclosures proposed by the bank's management," KPMG said.
The FRC said it would take into consideration the points
raised in the committee's report.
"INADEQUATE" GOVERNANCE
The committee, which is charged with overseeing Britain's
finance ministry, said the biggest responsibility for the bank's
problems lay with its leadership.
It said the corporate governance structure was inadequate,
with a board dominated by members from its parent, the
Co-operative Group, who lacked financial services experience.
The bank suffered embarrassment last year when its former
chairman Paul Flowers, a former Methodist minister and local
councillor, pleaded guilty to possessing illegal drugs.
Co-op Bank said in response to the report that it had made
significant progress towards reform over the past year.
"The bank's board looks very different today and is now
managed and governed independently to the group," it said.
The Financial Conduct Authority, which replaced the FSA in
April last year as financial regulator and is conducting its own
investigation into the problems at the bank, said it would
consider the committee's recommendations.
The committee's report found there was no political meddling
in the failed sale of Lloyds branches to the Co-op, despite
allegations made by the former head of a rival bidder. But it
said Britain may have missed out on an opportunity to build its
sought-after "challenger" bank.
Lloyds was ordered to sell the branches by European
competition regulators as a condition for approving its 20.5
billion-pound government bailout in the financial crisis.
The sale was supposed to create a viable rival for Britain's
'big 4' banks - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of
Scotland, HSBC and Barclays - and
Tyrie said the collapse of the deal in April last year had a
negative effect on banking competition in Britain.
Lloyds subsequently rebranded the branches as TSB and listed
the business. TSB has a 4.2 percent share of the UK personal
current account market, compared with the 7 percent which a
combination of Co-op and the Lloyds branches would have had.
"There is a risk that a bank of this size might struggle to
grow significantly and act as a true challenger in the market,"
Tyrie said.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)