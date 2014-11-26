(Corrects typo in first bullet point)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 26 A "toxic culture" that has cost
British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60.6 billion) in fines and
compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation to
fix, an independent think tank said on Tuesday.
Britain's banks have been hit by costly scandals including
the mis-selling of loan insurance and complex interest-rate
hedging products.
A report into the culture of British retail banking by think
tank New City Agenda and Cass Business School said aggressive
sales practices took hold over two decades, with some branch
staff receiving cash bonuses, iPods or even tickets to the
Wimbledon tennis tournament for hitting sales targets.
"A toxic culture which was decades in the making will take a
generation to turn around," said Conservative lawmaker David
Davis, chairman of New City Agenda.
The think tank recommended the new Banking Standards Review
Council (BSRC), launched this year, should talk to branch staff
to check they are not under pressure to sell and should report
annually to parliament's Treasury Committee, which oversees the
work of the finance ministry.
Speaking at a parliamentary event to launch the report, the
BSRC's new chairwoman Colette Bowe vowed to maintain the
independence of the new body, which is funded by banks, and to
name and shame bank staff who misbehave.
"Independence and transparency are crucial. People are going
to be named. We will report in public what we find," she said.
Despite having the support of Britain's biggest banks, the
BSRC has yet to confirm the backing of large international banks
with operations in London. Bowe told Reuters that talks with
those institutions were "positive and constructive".
The think tank's report said the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance (PPI) alone cost banks at least 27 billion
pounds in Britain's costliest consumer scandal. The high-margin
products were meant to cover repayments if customers fell ill or
were out of work but were often sold to people who did not need
them or would be ineligible to claim.
The biggest sum set aside by a bank for PPI compensation is
the 11.3 billion pounds at Lloyds Banking Group,
followed by Barclays (5 billion pounds), RBS
(3.3 billion pounds) and HSBC (2.5 billion
pounds).
(1 US dollar = 0.6383 British pound)
