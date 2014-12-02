* FCA's Wheatley says cultural change too slow
* FCA McDermott says won't back off on big fines
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 2 Banking is still in the early
stages of the cultural change needed to regain public trust
after a series of scandals that are already prompting customers
to switch lenders, Britain's top financial watchdog said on
Tuesday.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said "culturally complacent" banks should
realise that customers can switch to new entrants far more
easily now if they don't like the behaviour they see.
Banks should have "zero tolerance" for misconduct, he said.
His comments echo those from an independent think tank last
month which said it would take a generation to fix a "toxic
culture" in banking.
The FCA fined five banks, including Britain's RBS
and HSBC, $1.77 billion last month for failing to stop
traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
This followed fines for banks who tried to rig interest rate
benchmarks.
Wheatley said board members were committed to improving
standards but the message was not reaching frontline staff at
banks and more urgency is needed.
"This is an industry that remains in the foothills of
cultural reform," he told an FCA enforcement conference.
Tracey McDermott, the FCA's director of enforcement, said
the forex fines came despite the "PR" statements from banks
fined for misconduct over a decade or more.
After each penalty, lenders were "depressingly consistent"
in saying misconduct was due to a few individuals, that changes
were being made and that it would not happen again.
"Of course it did happen again," McDermott said.
The watchdog is set to clock up another record total for
fines in 2014, but McDermott rejected criticism that the FCA was
a "Soviet tractor factory" hell bent on meeting penalty quotas.
The FCA was "absolutely determined" to make individuals
accountable for their decisions.
"This is vital if we are going to weed out the morally
unacceptable," she said.
