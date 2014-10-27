LONDON Oct 27 London's financial services
industry is leaving its "old boy's club" image behind, after
sharply increasing recruitment of women and overseas staff over
the last year, research showed on Monday.
Over the past year the number of women working in London's
the City and Canary Wharf financial districts shot up by nearly
a half to 29 percent of the total workforce of nearly 520,000,
according to financial services recruitment firm Astbury
Marsden.
Chinese workers now account for 5 percent of City staff,
compared to 3.8 percent last year, while 12 percent are Indian,
1 percentage point higher year on year. That compares to just
0.7 percent of the wider population that are ethnically Chinese
and 2.5 percent that are Indian.
The increase has been partly driven by the growing
importance of Chinese and Indian firms and London's attempts to
become a regional hub for those companies, Astbury Marsden said.
"Clearly the composition of the City's workforce is changing
rapidly as it hires more and more of the output of the best
international business schools and universities, and leaves its
image as an old boy's club further and further behind," said
Astbury Marsden Director Adam Jackson.
Many companies see that there is value in having a diverse
workforce: varied backgrounds and experience can encourage
people to think differently and help organisations to compete
while recruiting from wider groups broadens the talent pool.
Astbury Marsden said that there is some evidence to show
companies' efforts to promote diversity are bearing fruit,
particularly programmes to attract and retain female workers.
While women are over-represented in back-office functions,
such as administrative and support roles, there has been a 15
percent rise in the proportion of female staff at analyst and
associate level, with women now making up 40 percent of workers
in these roles, Astbury Marsden said.
Progress has also been made to boost the ethnic and
religious diversity of the London's financial sector. Almost 70
percent of City workers are white compared to 86 percent of the
UK's overall population, while 9 percent are Hindu versus 5
percent in London as a whole, the figures showed.
The figures did not include numbers on staff with
disabilities, a minority population which advocates say is often
overlooked by corporate diversity schemes.
The Astbury Marsden survey was carried out in August and
September. More than 1,000 workers replied to the survey.
