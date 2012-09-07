By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's top banks have tens of
billions of euros in exposure to the risk of countries leaving
the euro or the currency union breaking up entirely, despite
intense pressure from the UK financial regulator to tackle the
problem.
This "redenomination risk" is evident at Santander UK, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Barclays, although much of
it has been hedged, according to data published by the banks in
response to the regulator's demands.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi detailed plans
on Thursday to buy government debt of struggling countries such
as Spain and Italy to back up his promise to do "whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro.
Savers have already withdrawn billions of euros from Greek
banks, fearing the country might leave the common currency and
that their deposits would be converted into new drachmas.
If a country left the euro zone it would introduce a new
national currency which would probably plunge, hitting the value
of banks' euro-denominated assets. Capital controls could also
be introduced, making it hard or impossible to take funds out of
the country.
Banks outside the euro zone have stepped up efforts in
recent months to mitigate their redenomination risk, notably by
trying to balance their assets and liabilities in each country,
raising concern this will hurt cross-border trade and flows.
Achieving this balance in each country means that if a state
were forced out of the euro and its new currency tumbled, the
loss in the value of a bank's assets there would be offset by
the loss in the value of its liabilities.
Redenomination risk lies in the fact that banks have yet to
achieve this balance. Liabilities such as savers' deposits in
one euro zone country may be matched by assets such as loans to
clients or government bond holdings in another.
If an upheaval in the euro zone caused a bank's assets in
one country to devalue abruptly while its matching liabilities
elsewhere remained stable, the institution faces losses.
The requirement by Britain's Financial Services Authority
(FSA) to disclose this risk underlines how seriously it is
treating the possibility that one or more country could leave
the euro or that the currency fails altogether.
A PARTICULAR CONCERN
Britain's major banks said in recent half-year results that
the threat of a break-up was real, and the FSA has told them to
prepare actively for a major euro zone problem.
HSBC said it had set up a Euro zone Major Incident
Group and "there is a significant risk of one of more countries
leaving the euro". RBS said this was "a particular concern" and
could lead to a complete break-up of the union.
Santander UK, a subsidiary of Spain's Santander,
said in a regulatory filing this week it had 35 billion pounds
more euro-denominated liabilities than assets, but it had hedged
almost all of the exposure, leaving it with a net exposure of
100 million pounds.
"As a result of the continuing distressed conditions
experienced by the peripheral euro zone countries, there is an
increased possibility of a member state exiting from the euro
zone," the bank said.
Its euro-denominated liabilities mainly consist of debt it
has issued for its medium-term funding needs and would include
covered bonds sold to investors in Germany. It said having
diverse funding was prudent.
It said the FSA had required all major banks to disclose
their position, and its exposure to peripheral euro zone
countries was less than 0.5 percent of its balance sheet.
Barclays cut its funding mismatch in Spain to 2.5 billion
pounds ($4 billion) at the end of June, from 12.1 billion at the
start of the year. That included taking 8.2 billion euros of
long-term cash from the ECB, which was an about-turn on its
previous strategy, and by taking more deposits in Spain.
Barclays's funding mismatch in Spain, Portugal and Italy was
22.8 billion euros at the end of June. RBS had a 24 billion euro
funding mismatch in Ireland and Spain, and said it was aiming to
cut its Spanish mismatch significantly.
The FSA's focus on denomination risk follows previous
pressure on banks to cut their holdings of euro zone sovereign
bonds and test their business for other impacts from a country
leaving the currency bloc.
That continues, and includes stress tests on how it would
affect customers, systems, processes and staff.
Banks admit the impact is impossible to predict accurately,
however, especially on clearing and payment systems, the
exposure to other banks, and legal uncertainties.
HSBC said it would suffer a greater impact from an exit of
Greece, Italy or Spain from the euro zone than if Ireland,
Portugal or Cyprus left, and said steps to reduce its
redenomination risk had left it with a minimal funding mismatch.