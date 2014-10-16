(Replaces erroneous quote in paragraph 5)
LONDON Oct 16 There may be too many banks in
continental Europe and authorities should make it easier for
weak banks to be shut or to exit the industry, a senior
International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.
"Banks have to complete the restructuring of business models
to the new regulatory and business realities. Supervisors can
facilitate the process," Jose Vinals, director of monetary and
capital markets at the IMF, said at the British Bankers'
Association annual conference.
"In those cases where there are banks that need to exit
because the field is too crowded, I'm thinking of continental
Europe, then supervisors and authorities ... need to facilitate
the exit of those institutions, because those banks should not
be there," Vinals said.
The outcome of a stress test on banks in the European Union
will be published on Oct. 26 and some lenders are likely to fail
and need to find more capital.
Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said
regulators were more intrusive than before the crisis and it was
relevant for them to assess banks' business models. "I think it
is within the ambit of supervision to say we want to see their
business model works and if not (to ask), 'what do you propose
to do about it?'."
