LONDON, March 25 Poorer people in Britain are
being excluded from the financial system and forced to rely on
expensive and substandard banking products, according to a
report by British lawmakers published on Saturday.
There are 1.7 million adults in the country that do not have
access to a bank account, the report said, raising the risk that
they will turn to high-cost sources of credit such as payday
loans, 'doorstep' loans sold at a customer's home, and a system
known as rent-to-own.
In the latter method, a company rents consumer goods to a
customer at a high cost, with ownership not transferred until
the final payment. Usage of rent-to-own has more than doubled in
the last five years to over 400,000 households in Britain,
according to Christine Allison, financial inclusion fellow at
the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation.
StepChange Debt Charity estimates 2.6 million people in
Britain are struggling with severe problem debt, and another 8.8
million show some signs of financial difficulty.
Particularly at risk are those in the lowest income
brackets, the report said, defined in British government data as
having an average weekly household income of 130 pounds to 240
pounds ($162-$299).
Regulation of short-term payday loan companies has been
effective in curbing some of their practises such as exorbitant
interest rates, but other forms of high-cost credit have
flourished instead, according to Claire Tyler, a lawmaker in the
House of Lords who chaired the committee on financial exclusion.
"There is a poverty premium where the poor pay more for
credit," Tyler told Reuters in an interview.
The report called on the Financial Conduct Authority to
establish new rules requiring banks to have a duty of care
towards their customers to address some of these problems, but
left the definition of that duty up to the regulator.
Britain's Treasury department and nine of the biggest banks
in 2014 agreed new guidelines stipulating that so-called basic
bank accounts should be fee-free, in an effort to widen access
to banking.
Tyler said data were not yet available to show the impact of
those new rules.
The report also said Britain's poorer and more vulnerable
people were hardest hit by bank branch closures, echoing a
report by Reuters last June that showed banks were
disproportionately closing branches in the lowest-income areas
while expanding in wealthier ones.
($1 = 0.8017 pounds)
