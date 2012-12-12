* Large divergences in the treatment of euro zone exposures
* Differences influenced Bank of England warning
* FSA took "firm specific action" after results of review
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Dec 12 British banks took increasingly
divergent views on exposure to peripheral euro zone countries, a
previously unpublished study reveals, and this was a key factor
in a Bank of England warning over the scale of their risks.
A 2011 review by the Financial Services Authority (FSA),
briefly mentioned in the Bank of England's semi-annual report
last month and examined for the first time by Reuters, shows
banks took differing views on exposure to countries such as
Greece.
The unpublished internal review shows that as the eurozone
crisis deepened, banks became increasingly divided over how to
assess the riskiness of loans extended to governments and banks
in countries including Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
The finding is important because it casts doubt on the way
banks have assessed the scale of their risks - a key issue since
it feeds through into the key issue of how much capital they set
aside to cover those risks, and because the Bank of England has
clearly picked up on the matter in helping it regulate the
sector in future.
A spokesman for the FSA confirmed results of the report,
which its Credit Risk Standing Group considered in January, were
discussed with each of the eight banks surveyed and those talks
influenced its view of risks across the sector.
"There are valid reasons for some degree of variability,"
the spokesman said, declining to discuss individual cases.
The FSA had began reviewing the way banks assess their risks
in 2007, asking a group of 12 banks to estimate the probability
of losses for a pool of loans and bonds involving governments,
banks and corporates across the globe.
The estimates feed directly into the "risk weighting" the
banks assign to their loan books. The risk weighting is a key
statistic for a bank, since the capital ratios demanded by
regulators are capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
RANGE OF ESTIMATES
The 2011 version of the survey showed a sharp acceleration
in differences between banks, most dramatically in the area of
government bonds.
In 2011, the most conservative bank in the group saw a 3.66
percentage point chance of default across a hypothetical
government bond portfolio, while the most aggressive bank saw a
probability of default of just 0.515 points.
That means the range of estimates was 3.15 points, against a
range of 0.025 in 2009.
The FSA noted that the largest differences were for bond
holdings in Greece, with "significant variation" also present in
estimates for Argentina, Iran, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Libya and
Venezuela.
Britain's major banks include Barclays, Royal Bank
of Scotland and Lloyds. The number of large
players in the sector has shrunk since the financial crisis blew
up in 2008.
British banks' view of exposures to banks in other countries
also diverged sharply post 2009, with the range of estimates
ballooning to 0.619 percentage points in 2011 from 0.056
percentage points two years earlier.
"The largest differences in firms' probability of default
estimates were for banks domiciled in Greece, Spain and the
Republic of Ireland," the FSA noted in its report on the 2011
Hypothetical Portfolio Exercise.
Banks adopted a more uniform approach to risk on corporate
loans, with 2011's range of 0.171 percentage points coming in
just marginally above 2009's 0.157 percentage points.