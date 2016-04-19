(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 19 British finance minister George
Osborne said he would give parliament the right to veto future
appointments to run the country's Financial Conduct Authority,
which has sweeping powers over the banking industry.
Osborne also said chief executives of the FCA would be
subject to a fixed, renewable, five-year term although this
would only apply for the successors of Andrew Bailey, who takes
over as CEO in July.
Osborne made the comments in a letter sent to the head of
the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) in Britain's parliament,
which reviews monetary and financial policy.
Some of the lawmakers on the committee have expressed
concern that the FCA was being politicised after Osborne ousted
its first chief executive, Martin Wheatley, last year by
refusing to renew his contract.
Wheatley was a hardliner in regulatory terms and Osborne
wanted a "new settlement" with banks, widely interpreted as
seeking a more accommodative stance with the sector.
In future the TSC would make a recommendation to parliament
on the person put forward by the finance ministry to head the
FCA.
"Parliament will now be better placed to safeguard the FCA
from interference - or the perception of interference - by the
Treasury or Treasury ministers," the TSC's chairman, Andrew
Tyrie, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wheatley was replaced by acting CEO Tracey McDermott, who
announced last week she would also be leaving the watchdog once
Bailey takes over in July.
"Giving the committee a veto over hiring and firing the FCA
chief executive will achieve little in advancing the regulator's
objectives," said Simon Morris, a financial services partner
with law firm CMS.
"Needing committee approval will merely politicise the
appointment, requiring the candidate to field grandstanding
questions with crowd-pleasing sound bites," Morris said.
Efforts by some lawmakers to give parliament veto powers
over appointing the head of the Prudential Regulation Authority,
the Bank of England's banking supervisory arm, had not mustered
enough support.
