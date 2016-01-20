LONDON Jan 20 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has not felt any pressure from the government to
soften its approach to regulating banks, the watchdog's chairman
said on Wednesday.
"The simple answer is no," FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones
told a panel of British lawmakers who asked if the finance
ministry was leaning on the watchdog.
The FCA's decision to ditch a review into culture at banks
has raised concerns among members of the Treasury Select
Committee who questioned Griffith-Jones and the watchdog's
acting chief executive, Tracey McDermott, on Wednesday.
The tone of exchanges between the lawmakers and the FCA was
often testy, with the committee chairman, Conservative lawmaker
Andrew Tyrie, saying Griffith-Jones was being "disingenuous" in
his account of how news of the review decision had emerged.
McDermott said ditching the broad review in favour of
bank-by-bank checks did not signal a shift in the watchdog's
approach to supervising banks.
British finance minister George Osborne last year ousted FCA
chief executive Martin Wheatley and called for a new settlement
with lenders.
Griffith-Jones said Osborne's decision not to renew
Wheatley's contract had been a surprise and hurt morale at the
FCA, and that the three-year term for appointees was too short.
