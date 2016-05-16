LONDON May 16 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Monday that lenders could further
improve consumers' ability to make better choices about mortgage
deals.
The watchdog has assessed how mortgage firms have
implemented new lending rules, which require tougher checks by
lenders on the ability of borrowers to pay back a loan.
The regulator's review comes as the British government faces
pressure over a housing shortage in the capital and as rising
prices put home ownership out of the reach of many people.
As part of its Responsible Lending Review, the FCA said that
responsible lending rules have been consistently applied but
there's scope for improvement on mortgage competition.
It added that some firms could improve the way they assess
and record their lending decisions and could be more "proactive
and consistent" in making exceptions to the responsible lending
rules for existing customers.
The rules were introduced in 2014 after the FCA reviewed
Britain's 1.3 trillion pound ($1.87 trillion) mortgage market.
The watchdog also urged firms to continue developing a range
of products that can meet the needs of older consumers who
represent an increasing proportion of the British population.
($1 = 0.6967 pounds)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)