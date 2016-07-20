By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 20
LONDON, July 20 Britain's markets watchdog said
on Wednesday it may buttress steps from competition regulators
to cut very high fees on unauthorised bank overdrafts.
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), told lawmakers he would look at overdraft fees
after scrutinising final recommendations from a retail banking
review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Initial recommendations have proposed that each bank sets
its own fee cap on unauthorised overdrafts.
Some lawmakers want tougher action, saying overdraft fees
were now higher than charges on payday loans, which have been
capped by the regulator.
Bailey said the FCA has powers to go further than the CMA if
it found that consumers were being harmed. "Do we implement
their recommendations or do we bring some other things to play?"
Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
The former Bank of England deputy governor took up the reins
on July 1, replacing Martin Wheatley who was ousted by the
government for being hardline in the treatment of banks, and for
presiding over a bungled insurance sector announcement.
Restoring morale will be one of Bailey's challenges.
"There is a very committed staff that wants to do the right
thing. I am very encouraged. It's an organisation that has taken
a battering," Bailey said, admitting that even his wife had
qualms about him taking the job.
The Complaints Commissioner for the FCA said this week that
a rising workload and high staff turnover has increased the
watchdog's "defensiveness in the face of criticism".
Bailey, who previously headed the Bank of England's banking
supervision arm, said the turnover rate at the FCA has fallen to
11.5 percent from 14 percent, but needed to fall further.
After Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, he
said the country's ability to advance its regulatory agenda in
Europe where financial rules are made has "diminished
materially".
Britain will remain a member of the bloc and its regulatory
bodies for at least another two years.
"As long as the UK remains a member of EU we have a duty to
apply the rules and we will do that. We are cooperative. We have
no wish to disrupt these organisations and we wish to be good
citizens," Bailey said.
While it was unclear what access Britain's financial
services sector would have in future to the EU market, Bailey
said would sketch out to lawmakers what an "optimal" deal would
look like.
He said the FCA was having to work hard to reassure
unsettled staff from EU countries as their future status was
unclear.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)