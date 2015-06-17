By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 Stiffer fines for banks caught
trying to rig markets have not undermined financial stability or
the ability of lenders to stay solvent, a senior British
regulator said on Wednesday.
Georgina Philippou, acting director of enforcement at the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), dismissed criticisms that
recent penalties amounting to billions of pounds were damaging
the stability of the industry.
The FCA has been levying record amounts of fines on an
annual and individual firm basis, saying previous sanctions
clearly failed to have an impact.
"We don't consider that fines in the UK are anywhere near
that level," Philippou told a press conference. "Our fines are
related to profits from misconduct... even then we are a long
way from undermining financial stability."
Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey has said
regulators from the United States and elsewhere should better
coordinate how they levy fines to avoid making it harder to
rebuild strength in the banking system,
Philippou was speaking at the launch of the International
Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) paper on
improving "credible deterrence" in enforcement.
The term was coined by the Financial Services Authority
after the 2007-09 financial crisis with mixed results as the
watchdog was scrapped and replaced by the FCA, while misconduct
continued with the Libor and forex scandals.
"Nobody is saying that credible deterrence is easy," she
said. "We are trying to change behaviour and some of that
behaviour has been engrained in market practices for decades if
not hundreds of years. We are making progress."
The IOSCO paper calls for strong punishments and bold
investigation and prosecution of misconduct. It adds that
regulators must cooperate and avoid "safe havens" but Philippou
said not all of body's 120 members, have signed up to its
memorandum of understanding on sharing information.
"It is a concern there are jurisdictions out there which in
particular have not signed up. It a key tool to share
information with each other," she said.
Philippou also signalled there could be some changes in the
way the FCA handles so-called final notices or details of a
misconduct case such as Libor or forex rigging.
There have been criticisms that some unnamed traders in the
notices can be identified. This was a "live issue" and the FCA
was considering its response, she told reporters.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)