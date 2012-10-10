* FSA relaxes capital, liquidity rules to prevent economy
choking
* FPC member Jenkins says banks may need more capital
* Industry says mixed messages on capital add to uncertainty
* Lloyds shares up 4.5 pct, UK bank shares rise
LONDON, Oct 10 Britain's financial regulator
said on Wednesday it has relaxed capital and liquidity rules on
banks in an effort to stimulate lending and boost the
recession-hit economy, lifting bank shares.
The Financial Services Authority said the policy shift was
set out in the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee in
September, and banks were aware of the changes.
But industry sources and analysts said there were mixed
messages coming from regulators on capital rules, including
several recent suggestions that more capital was needed.
FPC member Robert Jenkins, one of the committee's
hardliners, said on Wednesday banks may need more capital
because a rule to curb balance sheets is too generous and urged
bank shareholders to support bolstering balance sheets.
"The old financial structure has crumbled and a new edifice
is rising. But its foundation is flawed, the walls are thin and
the beams are brittle," Jenkins said.
"The good news: there is still time for you to weigh in and
strengthen the structure. Begin with the foundation. The
foundation is capital."
The FPC said in June that banks could tap their 500 billion
pound cash pile to increase lending to companies and added last
month that the capital buffers could also be eased.
The FSA said banks no longer need to have a 10 percent core
capital ratio but can instead hold a fixed amount of capital.
The aim is to get banks to strengthen their capital and also be
able to dip into buffers at times of difficulty so they can keep
lending.
Andrew Bailey, head of the FSA's prudential business unit,
said last week banks can cut the amount of capital they hold to
the minimum requirements, and trim their cash-like liquidity
buffers to help increase lending.
The regulator will also not require banks to hold extra
capital against new lending that qualifies for a "funding for
lending" (FLS) scheme targeted at loans to corporate borrowers.
Confirmation that the shift in policy was now being
implemented lifted bank shares, as British regulators have been
among the strictest in implementing new global regulations.
"If they get a bit of leeway from the regulator, that is
breathing space for these banks which, in the short term, is
good for the shares. Longer term, I stay very cautious,"
Bernstein Research senior analyst Chirantan Barua said.
Lloyds shares were up 4.6 percent by 1510 GMT,
Royal Bank of Scotland firmed 2.6 percent and Barclays
added 0.8 percent, all outperforming a 0.2 percent fall
in the European bank index.
MIXED MESSAGES
Minutes of the MPC's September meeting showed it wanted
banks to tap outside investors for capital and said policymakers
had a range of views about the existence and strength of any
trade-off between tighter regulation and greater lending.
It also said it would consider giving banks more precise
individual guidance on how much capital to raise at its next
meeting.
The FPC's Jenkins said a planned global leverage ratio or
cap on bank balance sheet growth was a "hedge fund manager's
dream", meaning it would give lenders too much leeway to take
risks.
Banks may be tempted to be less strict on whom they lend to
if capital rules are relaxed, said Enrique Schroth of the Cass
Business School.
"Lending may increase, but at the expense of higher default
probabilities, and more severe recessions in the future,"
Schroth said.
The shift to a fixed amount of capital from a capital ratio
chimes with a move by the European Union's banking regulator
last week.
The European Banking Authority said EU banks, which had been
required to hold capital of 9 percent of their risk-weighted
assets, will in future be told to hold a set amount, so they do
not need to top up capital if they increase lending.
Policymakers have been attempting to stop tougher new
regulations from choking off economic recovery.
FLS, a scheme that offers banks cheap finance if they
increase lending to households and businesses, opened at the
start of August but has yet to get credit flowing and prove its
worth.