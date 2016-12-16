(Adds Which? consumer group reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 16 Banks are under no obligation to
reimburse the tens of thousands of people who have lost money
totalling hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) by making
transfers from their bank accounts to fraudsters, a British
regulator ruled on Friday.
The Payment Systems Regulator, part of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), was responding to a complaint from consumer
rights campaign group Which? about authorised "push" payments or
APP.
APP scams involve bank customers being tricked by phone or
email into transferring money to a person or organisation they
believe to be legitimate.
Which? has argued that banks should reimburse such transfers
in the same way as they already do for scams involving direct
debit, credit and debit card payments and fraudulent account
activity.
However, the PSR said there was insufficient evidence to
force banks to reimburse APP payments, although it will consider
whether it should propose changes as more evidence emerges.
"In a short space of time we have built a clearer picture of
the problems we are facing, and it is evident that this type of
scam is a growing problem that needs to be tackled," Hannah
Nixon, managing director of the PSR, said.
"Tens of thousands of people have, combined, lost hundreds
of millions of pounds to these scams, but the data we have seen
so far is incomplete. We need a concerted and coordinated
industry-wide approach to better protect consumers, and we need
it to start today."
Which? said the regulator had let banks off the hook by
failing to address the issue of liability.
"The outcome for people is, unfortunately, that they will
continue to be scammed out of millions of pounds. We need to see
swift action and not see this kicked into the long grass in the
second half of 2017," said Alex Neill, managing director of
Which?
The PSR announced a package of measures to reduce
fraudsters' ability to carry out scams and, when the do occur,
to increase the chances of recovering the money.
It has asked the industry to develop a way of legally
sharing information to help victims recover their money.
"We look forward to working with all parties ... to help
develop a common understanding of what can and cannot be shared
under existing legislation and then develop actions needed to
change that legislation if necessary," the Financial Fraud
Action UK payments industry association said.
The sector is also being told to develop, collect and
publish "robust" statistics on scams.
Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and
competition at the FCA, which also received the Which?
complaint, said the FCA would address any "firm-specific" issues
directly, and take further action if needed.
