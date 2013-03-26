LONDON, March 26 Start-up banks in Britain won't
need as much capital as their established rivals, the UK
Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday in a new policy
move to boost competition.
Under pressure from lawmakers to increase choice on a high
street dominated by four banks, the FSA unveiled changes to
speed up authorisation of new entrants.
There will also be lighter capital requirements in the first
three years as long as the bank can show that deposits are
insured and the firm can be wound up easily without
destabilising markets.
There will also be reduced liquidity requirements, the FSA
said in a statement.