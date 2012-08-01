LONDON Aug 1 Britain's banks can start tapping
into a new government programme to provide them with cheap
funding designed to get more credit to flow through the
recession-hit economy, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The scheme - which offers funding at below-market rates
against a broad range of collateral if banks continue or extend
lending to businesses and consumers - is likely to ultimately
replace earlier credit easing schemes, the ministry said.
The "funding for lending" (FLS) scheme draw down window is
now open for the next eighteen months and banks and building
societies can borrow at cheaper rates, for periods of up to four
years, the finance ministry added.
"The more generous FLS has officially opened for business
and will in time effectively take over from the NLGS (National
Loan Guarantee Scheme), delivering credit easing to the whole
economy," George Osborne, the finance minister, said in a
statement.
Part of efforts to lift the economy out of recession, the
plan was jointly announced by Osborne and Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King in June and details were presented last
month.
Previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis
have failed to boost the economy. This has put pressure on the
BoE and the Conservative-led coalition government, which have
been quick to blame much of the country's economic woes on the
neighbouring euro zone debt crisis.
Osborne and the Bank of England insist that the latest credit
easing scheme will be different, as it ties banks' access to the
scheme and cost of using it directly to whether they raise total
lending to British firms and households.
The government is making an initial 80 billion pounds
available, though how much the economy is boosted will depend on
banks' demand for the cheap funding.