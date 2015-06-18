LONDON, June 18 Hampden & Co. said on Thursday
it became the first private bank for 30 years to open to clients
after securing final regulatory approval at the beginning of
June.
The bank was founded in 2010 by Ray Entwistle, former
chairman of Adam & Company and will be run by Chief Executive
Graeme Hartop, formerly CEO of Scottish Widows Bank, Hampden
said in a statement.
Hampden will be based in Edinburgh and London and employ
more than 50 bankers and support staff, it said, while the
launch capital obtained from its more than 250 shareholders is
nearly 50 million pounds ($79.53 million).
"The timing for launch is ideal as we continue to experience
an improved economic environment, strong client demand and a
favourable competitive landscape, as a large number of the
existing banks continue to deal with significant legacy issues,"
Hartop said in the statement.
($1 = 0.6287 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)