By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 19 Britain should introduce laws
making it possible to jail "reckless" bankers and claw back past
bonus and pension awards, an influential panel of lawmakers said
on Wednesday.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, set up by
the government last year after Barclays was fined over
the manipulation of global interest rate benchmarks, said deep
lapses in standards had been commonplace and recent scandals had
exposed "shocking and widespread malpractice".
"Taxpayers and customers have lost out. The economy has
suffered. The reputation of the financial sector has been
gravely damaged. Trust in banking has fallen to a new low," the
commission's chairman Andrew Tyrie said in a 500-page report.
The cross-party group, which includes former British finance
minister Nigel Lawson and Justin Welby, head of the Anglican
church, recommended senior bankers are held personally
responsible and regulators granted greater powers.
The commission is recommending a new criminal offence of
"reckless misconduct in the management of a bank" which would
carry a jail sentence for the most serious cases.
"Senior bankers who seriously damage their banks or put
taxpayers' money at risk can expect to be fined, banned from the
industry, or, in the worst cases, go to jail," said Tyrie.
The commission recommended the industry's 'approved persons'
regime be scrapped and replaced with two new registers - one for
senior bankers and one for other bank employees. It said the new
system would ensure the most important responsibilities within
banks were assigned to specific individuals.
The 'Senior Persons Regime' would enable those responsible
for failures to be identified more easily and provide a stronger
basis for action to be taken against them, the report said.
On pay, the commission recommended that the industry adopt a
new remuneration code to better balance risk and reward with
more pay deferred over longer periods of time.
The regulator would be granted a new power enabling it to
cancel all bonuses and pension rights not yet paid out to senior
executives in the event of their banks needing taxpayer support.
There was a political outcry when Fred Goodwin, the former
chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland left the bank
after it was rescued by the government with a 703,000-pound
annual pension, worth almost 17 million pounds. He later agreed
to take a 2.7 million-pound lump sum and 342,500 pounds a year.
Britain's finance ministry welcomed the recommendations and
said it would make a formal response in the next month.
"Where legislation is needed we have said we will support it
and the banking bill currently before parliament can be amended
to ensure they are quickly enacted," it said.
The Financial Conduct Authority, the new financial services
industry regulator, said it was "learning from the regulatory
mistakes of the past", having taken over the regulation of UK
banks in April.
RBS BREAK-UP?
The commission also urged the government to immediately
consider a range of strategies for what it should do with Royal
Bank of Scotland (RBS), which has been 81 percent state-owned
since its bail-out in 2008, including a possible break-up.
Some commission members, including Lawson, have advocated
hiving off RBS's toxic loans into a 'bad bank' leaving the
remaining 'good bank' better able to lend to British businesses
and households. But Finance Minister George Osborne said such a
move would be complicated, time consuming and costly.
The report said the government had interfered in the running
of RBS and Lloyds Banking Group, in which it holds a 39
percent stake, and said RBS was being held back by having the
government as its main shareholder.
The level of the government's influence over RBS has come
under scrutiny since Chief Executive Stephen Hester was ousted
last week with the Treasury's approval.
Osborne is set to lay out strategies for returning RBS and
Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership in his
annual speech to financiers in the City of London on Wednesday.
Labour's finance spokesman Ed Balls said Osborne must resist
the temptation for a "loss-making firesale" of RBS at the
current share price, which would add billions of pounds to
Britain's national debt.
Commission member Pat McFadden told Reuters the commission
did "push its remit" in considering the future of RBS. There has
been media speculation that the issue caused friction among
commission members, with some objecting to recommendations being
made on an issue which it had taken little evidence on.
"We've come out in the end in a sensible position of saying
that before we recommend a sharp change from the current
strategy being pursued at the bank, we need to do the work," he
told Reuters. The commission has asked the Treasury to produce a
cost-benefit analysis for breaking up the bank by September.