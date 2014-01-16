* 17 pct rise in switching year-on-year in fourth quarter
* New rules ensure customers can move lender in 7 days
LONDON Jan 16 New rules making it easier for
Britons to switch banks resulted in a 17 percent rise in the
number of customers moving accounts in the fourth quarter of
2013 compared with the same period the year before, the Payments
Council said on Thursday.
The new rules, introduced last September, ensure customers
can switch accounts within seven days with all outgoing and
incoming payments automatically transferred.
They are part of a range of measures designed to break the
dominance of Britain's four biggest banks - Lloyds Banking Group
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and
HSBC - which between them control three-quarters of UK
retail accounts.
Lawmakers and regulators believe a lack of choice has been a
factor behind scandals such as the mis-selling of loan insurance
and complex interest rate hedging products, which have cost
banks over 20 billion pounds ($32 billion) in compensation.
The Payments Council said banks had met the seven-day
deadline in 99.6 percent of cases, with 306,240 switches
completed. A survey by the body, which has responsibility for
ensuring payment services work in the UK, showed about six out
of ten people were aware of the service.
"More than 300,000 switches in three months is an
encouraging start and we hope this will be further boosted by
the second wave of our national advertising campaign that kicked
off this January," said the Payments Council's Chief Executive
Adrian Kamellard.
The increase was more marked in December, when there was a
54 percent rise in customers moving accounts.
Britain's opposition Labour Party considers the government's
efforts to heighten competition among banks to be inadequate and
its leader Ed Miliband is expected to call for a cap to be
introduced on the market share of individual banks in a keynote
speech on Friday.