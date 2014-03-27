* UK lawmakers to quiz Osborne about Co-op on April 3
* Finance ministry says branch sale purely commercial
(Adds finance ministry reaction, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 27 Britain's parliamentary
treasury committee has asked finance minister George Osborne
whether he or colleagues put undue pressure on Co-operative
Group or Lloyds Banking Group over the sale of
more than 600 Lloyds branches.
Paul Flowers, the former chairman of Co-op Bank, which
nearly collapsed under massive debts last year, said this week
that Osborne had pressured it to buy the branches from partially
state-owned Lloyds, while Peter Levene, chair of rival bidder
NBNK, has repeatedly alleged that political interference
resulted in the Co-op Bank being named as the preferred bidder.
The treasury committee, chaired by Andrew Tyrie, is
examining how Lloyds divested 632 branches upon the request of
European Union regulators following its rescue by taxpayers
during the financial crisis.
"A variety of views have been presented in evidence to the
committee regarding the alleged extent of political involvement
in this divestment process," Tyrie wrote to Osborne in a letter
dated March 26 and made public on Thursday.
"Did Treasury Ministers or any Treasury officials at any
time bring undue pressure to bear on the Co-operative Bank or
Group, or Lloyds Banking Group, in respect of the sale of the
Verde branches?"
Tyrie said the committee would ask Osborne about the matter
when it interviews him about his recent Budget on April 3 and in
the meantime had asked for a preliminary reply by Tuesday April
1 at the latest.
The committee also wants to know what contacts ministers and
their officials had with regulators and UKFI, the body that
manages Britain's stakes in Lloyds and RBS, regarding
the bidding process.
A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry said that since
the full extent of the situation at Co-op Bank became clear,
George Osborne had ordered an independent investigation into the
events at the Co-op Bank and the circumstances surrounding them.
"The selection of the Co-op and the decision on whether to
proceed with the ... deal was a purely commercial matter for
Lloyds Bank and the Co-op Bank, as the chairman and chief
executive of Lloyds have consistently made clear. In the event,
Co-op withdrew from the transaction," the spokesman said.
Flowers previously told the treasury committee last November
there had been no interference or undue political pressure
during the process.
The Lloyds branches in question have been rebranded under
the TSB banner and will be floated as a standalone bank later
this year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Sophie Walker)