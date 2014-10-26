LONDON Oct 26 The Bank of England said the result of a health check of banks across the European Union should not be seen as indicative of the result of its own planned stress tests.

"Although the EBA stress test and UK variant stress test are complementary, there are a number of significant methodological differences between the two," the BoE said in a statement.

The results of its UK test will be published on Dec. 16. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Mike Peacock)