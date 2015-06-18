* FCA chairman says senior bankers "get" need for change
* Chief ombudsman says signs from top are encouraging
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 18 Britain's retail banks have "got
it" in relation to cultural change and the need to guard against
misconduct, the chairman of the country's financial regulator
said on Thursday.
The industry has been hit by a series of scandals in recent
years, including the mis-selling of loan insurance, which has
already cost the industry more than 26 billion pounds ($41
billion) in compensation, but the chairman of the Financial
Conduct Authority said the banks understand the need to change.
"I think the retail banking sector in the UK has really got
it," John Griffith-Jones told the British Bankers Association's
retail banking conference.
"I think every chief executive and chairman wants to improve
culture, but it doesn't move overnight, so it's a slightly
dangerous situation where, to the outside world, it appears
nothing is happening," he said.
Griffith-Jones' comments were echoed by Caroline Wayman,
chief executive of Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service, which
steps in when customers and their banks are in dispute.
"I hear things from the top that I think are encouraging and
I start to see examples of that in the real world. I think that
it takes times because individuals in organisations take time to
believe that senior management mean it," she said.
The industry has continued to confront problems in relation
to misconduct. Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds for
instance was fined 117 million pounds by the financial regulator
this month for failings in the way it handled complaints about
mis-sold loan insurance.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC
have also been embroiled in various controversies
including the mis-selling of complex hedging products to small
businesses.
($1 = 0.6298 pounds)
