LONDON Dec 19 British finance minister George Osborne responded on Monday to the Independent Commission on Banking's proposals for reform of Britain's financial sector. Below are highlights from his statement.

ON RBS

"RBS itself has made significant changes since 2008, including reducing the size of its investment bank by half. But I believe RBS needs to go further and the management agrees.

"RBS will make further significant reductions in the investment bank, scaling back riskier activities that are heavy users of capital or funding."

ON COST OF REFORM

"The government estimates the total costs to UK banks to be between 3.5 billion and eight billion pounds, broadly in line with the Commission's estimate. Much of this reflects the cost to them of removing the subsidy that comes from any perceived, implicit taxpayer guarantee, which is precisely what we intend.

"The cost to GDP is estimated by the government at just 0.8 billion to 1.8 billion pounds, slightly lower than the Commission's estimate. These are far outweighed by the benefits of the ICB's recommendations, even a relative modest reduction in the likelihood or impact of future financial crises would yield an incremental economic benefit of 9.5 billion pounds per year."

ON LOSS ABSORBENCY

"Large, ringfenced retail banks will be required to hold equity capital of at least 10 percent, but there will also be a minimum requirement for the loss-absorbing capacity of big banks of at least 17 percent. This requirement will apply to the UK operations of British banks; it will also be applied to the non-UK operations of UK-headquartered banks, except where they can demonstrate that they do not pose a threat to the UK taxpayer."

ON TIMING

"The government's intention is that implementation should proceed in stages, with the final changes relating to loss absorbency fully completed by the beginning of 2019, in line with Basel agreement.

"But I can confirm to the House (of Commons) today that primary and secondary legislation related to the ringfence will be completed by the end of this parliament in May 2015 and the banks will be expected to comply as soon as practically possible thereafter."

ON RINGFENCE

"The government will separate retail and investment banking through a ringfence. It's important to know that this ringfence will not prevent banks from failing, but it does mean, if banks get into trouble, those elements of the banking system that are vital for families, businesses and for the whole economy can continue without resort to the taxpayer.

"So the following will be in newly-ringfenced banks: the deposits of individuals, their overdrafts too and the deposits and overdrafts of small and medium-sized businesses. They will all be kept separate from riskier, wholesale and investment banking which will have to be outside the ringfence.

"Larger corporate deposits and lending and private banking can either be in the ringfence or outside. The ringfenced bank will be legally and operationally independent. It will be able to finance itself independently, have its own board and there will be limits on the amount it can lend to the rest of the group."