LONDON, July 20 The Bank of England and the New
York Federal Reserve were asked to "come on board" to strengthen
governance of Libor but declined, British Bankers' Association
Chief Executive Angela Knight said on Friday.
"We felt the whole of the governance process should have the
authorities engaged with it. What we were doing was asking them
to come on board, we wanted them to be engaged with the process
and they declined," Knight told Reuters.
"I think having them on board would have given confidence to
the market. We had no knowledge of manipulation. We acted to
improve the Libor governance and it was the BBA which instigated
the moves," Knight added.
Earlier on Friday the Bank of England defended its role in
the global interest rate rigging scandal, publishing a host of
emails that showed it put pressure on the BBA to make changes in
2008 and then signed off on them.
Knight said the BBA was "doing its best" and was keeing in
close contact with the authorities on both sides of the Atlantic
to bring about "extensive" governance changes in 2008.